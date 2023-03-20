Ina Colada: Ballermann star celebrated dream wedding with Tinder date

Bottrop/Saint Kitts – At Ballermann she rocks the party stages, privately she loves it very romantically!

Party singer Ina Colada (37, “Wodka with something”) is (again) under the hood, married her boyfriend Tim (48) in her hometown of Bottrop (NRW).

Couple and guests were smartly dressed in 1920s style Photo: instagram/ina_colada_offiziell

The mechanical engineer comes like Ina also from the Ruhr area, the two had each other during the Corona lockdown met on the dating platform Tinder.

The first dates quickly turned into great love – now the wedding.

The two were married in Beck Castle in Bottrop, after which there was a celebration in the Miermann asparagus farm. The asparagus farmer is a school friend of Ina’s and set up his party barn in the style of the 1920s – the bridal couple and guests also celebrated in the look of the golden 20s.

The bride sexy in white, the groom came with a walking stick…

A golden cake was cut Photo: instagram/ina_colada_offiziell

Overjoyed, Ina shows her ring Photo: instagram/ina_colada_offiziell

Ina to BILD: “It was just incredible! The best day of my life”. It is the second marriage for the singer, she is divorced from her manager Arthur Riegel.

The couple is currently relaxing on their honeymoon in the Caribbean. Ina: “We drink a lot of rum, enjoy Caribbean life – and we…”

The newlywed couple is currently honeymooning in the Caribbean Photo: instagram/ina_colada_offiziell

