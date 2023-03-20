France: an Algerian stabs a fifty-year-old to death in Meaux

The commune of Meaux in France was shaken by a new tragedy which occurred on the evening of last Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Indeed, an Algerian migrant stabbed a man, aged 58, who had been hosting her in his apartment since one week.

Indeed, the police intervened, at the level of the apartment located on the ground floor, in a quiet residence in the region. And this, to bring relief to the seriously injured man, but in vain. The victim succumbed to his injuries.

Algerian migrant stabs to death the man who had been sheltering her for a week

The Algerian woman had stabbed the man three times when she came out of the toilet. The victim, seriously injured in his arm and flank, managed to escape. And this, to go and knock on a neighbor to ask for help.

The stabbed man died in hospital. As for the alleged murderer, she was arrested following the arrival of the police at the scene. An investigation has been launched to understand the reasons for this murder. The investigators initially focused on the hypothesis of domestic violence before sweeping away this scenario. And to understand that it is not a couple.

Moreover, during a first hearing, the respondent did not deny the charges, but the cause of this murder remains undetermined. A psychiatric expertise was required to determine the state of mental health of this Algerian migrant. The latter was placed in police custody for Homicide before being interned automatically in psychiatry. She will return to custody when her mental health permits.

