Elden Ring update: ray tracing is available on Xbox Series X, PS5 & PC!

The GOTY 2022 Elden Ring is receiving a highly anticipated new update from players today.

Ray tracing is available in Elden Ring

Bandai Namco has just unveiled the content of the game’s 1.09 update. While many fixes are available in addition to balancing adjustments, this new update mainly brings support for ray tracing on consoles and PC.

Xbox Series X, PS5 and PC players can take advantage of ray tracing now; the feature must be activated in the game settings. Please note, however, that the studio specifies that activating ray tracing will have an influence on in-game performance, and in particular the framerate.

In a game as demanding as Elden Ring, this could have a detrimental effect on gameplay:

Please note that performance – such as frame rate and resolution – may be affected when playing with Ray Tracing enabled.

No ray tracing on Xbox Series S?

To believe the

patch note complet available on the Bandai Namco site, ray tracing is not available on Xbox Series S. Microsoft’s small console is therefore probably once again shunned by developers and does not take advantage of the ray tracing options in Elden Ring.

The update is available now for download. Do not hesitate to tell us if you appreciate the visual changes brought by the ray tracing and if the performances remain satisfactory.

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well as Xbox Series X| and PS5.