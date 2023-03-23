For a limited time: 2 GB LTE + 100 minutes at Vodafone for only 2.99 euros



With their new crash tariff, Klarmobil and Vodafone deliver the best deal for infrequent surfers. For only 2.99 euros per month the mobile phone discounter offers 2 GB data volume, 100 free minutes and SMS in the best D network.











After the great success of the crash tariffs with 750 MB and 1 GB, according to Klarmobil, the campaign is being relaunched and the successor tariff with a higher data volume of two gigabytes is sold at the same price. You also get the extended free contingent, because in addition to the 100 free minutes, you also offer 100 free SMS to all German networks. That’s how you create one cheap base rate for all those who are not seen as frequent surfers, phone users or texters, but want to be available for WhatsApp, e-mails and the like.



Strong basic tariff, also in comparison to discounter annual packages

The download speeds of up to 21.6 Mbit/s are completely sufficient considering the 2 GB data volume, especially since a stable connection should be guaranteed by Vodafone’s good LTE network coverage. On board the crash fares are also technologies such as VoLTE and WLAN calls in addition to EU roaming. You can also opt for an eSIM directly from the factory instead of the classic triple SIM. Anyone who decides on the Klarmobil offer is bound to the mobile phone discounter for two years and pays a basic fee of 2.99 euros. The connection price is a reasonable EUR 9.99.

Klarmobil crash minute rate in detail:

2 GB data volume in the Vodafone network (21.6 MBit/s)

100 free minutes + 100 free SMS per month

EU roaming, VoLTE and WiFi calls

Choice between triple SIM and eSIM

Contract term: 24 months, then EUR 9.99 per month.

Basic fee: monthly 2.99 euros

Connection fee: 9.99 euros

Conclude now at Klarmobil (Crash).

Let’s do the math: With a basic fee of 2.99 euros and the connection fee of 9.99 euros, only 81.75 euros are incurred over two years. If you compare this offer with the annual packages from Aldi Talk, Lidl Connect and Co., you save more than 30 euros with this tariff, as long as you can do without an all-network flat rate for telephone calls and SMS and make friends with the 100 free minutes/SMS. The advantage over many annual deals is also primarily the good Vodafone network, whose network coverage in Germany is convincing.





