Internal company austerity measures: This is how Apple wants to avoid layoffs

Apple has taken numerous measures internally to avoid layoffs at its global locations as much as possible. The group acts differently than its competitors such as Alphabet, Amazon, Meta or Microsoft, where tens of thousands of employees have already lost their jobs. Apple had suffered a five percent drop in sales in the last quarter after massive production problems with the iPhone 14 Pro in China, which spoiled Apple’s Christmas business. However, the group is still highly profitable.

Smaller and larger measures

For Apple employees, the fun measures mean some changes in their workflow. As the Financial news agency Bloomberg reports, not only are bonuses reduced or paid less frequently, but managers also monitor the behavior of their subordinates more closely. This is how the long-controversial office attendance requirement is now becoming strictly implemented: Most employees are expected to be at their location every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some employees feared that employees who also work from home on other days due to special regulations could be dismissed in the future.

Apple has also “significantly” reduced its travel budget. Each trip now requires approval from a senior manager. Some departments no longer travel at all, except for “business-critical” purposes. In addition, positions are no longer filled immediately, as was the case before. Overall, there are also – at least felt – more regular layoffs than before.

New toughness in the retail sector

In the area with the most employees, Apple’s retail division with over 500 stores worldwide, according to Bloomberg, the group is also tightening the reins. If employees are absent due to illness or other reasons, the missing hours are no longer necessarily filled by substitutes. The company is also eliminating its “Special Paid Sick Time” in its home market, which was introduced due to COVID-19. This allowed people who were suffering from Corona to stay at home and be paid. Those who are positive now have to use their regular sick leave – which is restricted in the USA anyway – or stay in bed without pay.

In other departments, new employees are no longer sought at all, or positions are initially “kept open” after departures. In some cases, there is also a stop to transfers in both the retail and corporate areas of the group. Those affected may no longer – as was previously the case – apply for internal positions or ask their superiors for a transfer. This is also intended to save costs, since there is no training period if employees remain in their posts.













(bsc)

