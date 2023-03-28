Elon Musk announces that only users with Twitter Blue will be able to vote in polls: more changes are coming

Elon Musk expressed this Monday, March 27, that only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, i.e. Twitter Blue subscribers.

For Musk, this move by the social networking company will address advanced artificial intelligence (AI) bot swarmsbut it also seems to be another push for more users to join paid Twitter.

The also CEO of Tesla and Space said that only verified accounts will be eligible to be on Twitter’s For You recommendationswhich displays a stream of tweets from Twitter accounts, as explained Reuters.

“As of April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations. It’s the only realistic way to approach controlling swarms of advanced AI bots. Otherwise, it’s a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for the same reason”, wrote the tycoon.

Musk added: “That said, it’s okay to have verified bot accounts if they follow the terms of service and don’t impersonate humans.”.

More changes to Twitter Blue

Musk had said last year that Twitter would restrict voting in political-related polls to paid Twitter Blue subscribers, so this and other changes to the platform are not surprising.

These changes to surveys and verified accounts come after it was also announced that on April 1, old verified accounts will be reviewed and their old check will be removed if they do not pay Twitter Blue.

Elon Musk shared these tweets at the same time that a series of emails were leaked in which the CEO of the company assured that Twitter is now worth half the price he paid for its acquisition, some 20 billion dollars.