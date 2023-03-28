Elon Musk announces that only users with Twitter Blue will be able to vote in polls: more changes are coming

Elon Musk announces that only users with Twitter Blue will be able to vote in polls: more changes are coming

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 28, 2023

Elon Musk expressed this Monday, March 27, that only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, i.e. Twitter Blue subscribers.

For Musk, this move by the social networking company will address advanced artificial intelligence (AI) bot swarmsbut it also seems to be another push for more users to join paid Twitter.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *