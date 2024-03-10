Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth make a surprise appearance at the Oscars

There is a cloud above the Dolby Theater and stars are raining over Los Angeles. Among all the surprises that have lit up the red carpet, the one that has starred Elsa Pataky y Chris Hemsworth It has been, perhaps, one of the most striking. They were not expected and there they are: the Madrid actress and the Australian performer have arrived at the temple of Californian cinema with two looks that were as striking as they were elegant.

Thor has decided to adorn himself with a classic tuxedo: white shirt and black blazer buttoned halfway up. Pataky, for his part, has brought out the colors in the carpet with a two-piece white dress: a lower skirt and an upper neckline that, in turn, has some openings that simulate the wings of a butterfly.

Once there, chance and a very similar concept of punctuality have led the couple to coincide with Robert Downey Jr.who is up for the statuette for Best Supporting Actor, and Susan Downey, film producer and partner of the second actor. Iron Man and Thor, together on the carpet. The networks have exploded: Always Avengers united.