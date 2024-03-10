Vanessa Hudgens reveals her pregnancy on the Oscars red carpet

Vanessa Hudgens being a mom! The 35-year-old actress and her partner, Cole Tucker, 27, are waiting for their first child together. The former Disney girl confirmed her pregnancy upon debuting his baby bump – pregnant belly – during the red carpet the 96th edition of the Oscars, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

For the second consecutive, Hudgens is in charge of the event Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live! from ABC, one prior to the awards ceremony with interviews from the red carpet. During his time on the red carpet, The actress wore an elegant black dress, long and fitted, which made her baby bump stand out.

The news of the pregnancy arrives more than three months after Hudgens and Tucker join marriage ties through an intimate ceremony, with friends and family, held on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico. The ceremony took place on December 2, 2023, at Azulik City of Arts, a museum 45 minutes away in the jungle.

I knew it was our place. I felt transported to a kind of utopia. It was different from anything I had seen before, Hudgens expressed about her wedding through an interview for the magazine Vogue.

The relationship between Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Rumors of a courtship They emerged in November 2020following some paparazzi photographs that showed the duo having a romantic date in Los Angeles, but It was not until February 2021 that the relationship became public, when the couple published their first photograph together on social networks.

As Vanessa herself revealed to Entertainment Tonight, The couple met through a meditation class via Zoom, where they were enchanted. In February 2023, Hudgens and Tucker announced their engagement online, posting an image together, showing off Vanessa’s ring, with the Eiffel Tower in the background.