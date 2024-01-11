Elton John holds auction of personal belongings

NEW YORK.- Silver platform boots with his initials E and J, a piano or a triptych of the artist Banksy They are part of the personal objects that the British singer Elton John auction in the house Christie’s in February in New York, most of them from his luxurious Atlanta residence, recently sold.

Collectors will be able to purchase clothing and other objects from the artist who will say goodbye to the stage in 2023 in eight physical or online sales and at a special evening scheduled for February 21 at Christie’s stores in New York.

The British musician, who marked the last half century with songs like Your Song, Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing, Sacrifice, With his sumptuous clothes and his commitment to the fight against AIDS, he turned Atlanta, the capital of the state of Georgia, in the southern United States, into his base of operations for his American tours.

A choice dictated by personal reasons, Christie’s explains in a statement.

Elton’s artistic taste

Elton John suffered from a long-term addiction to alcohol and drugs, and: “after getting sober in 1990, he found solace and support in this welcoming community and in the city’s detox centers, such as the Triangle Club, which played a role. vital role in his recovery,” writes the auction house.

Featuring works by artists such as Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Robert Mappelthorpe and Richard Avedon, the collection, assembled with her husband David Furnish, attests to the couple’s taste for the arts.

A triptych of the famous Flower Launcher by the mysterious graffiti artist Banksy, estimated at between 1 and 1.5 million dollars, will be the most expensive piece to be presented in the special sale on February 21.

Like those of sports legends such as Michael Jordan and Diego Maradona, sales of collections belonging to pop culture stars have become an increasingly important playing field for auction houses.

Last September, a series of sales of thousands of objects belonging to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury reached 40 million pounds (46.5 million euros), including a Yamaha quarter-tone piano on which the artist had composed almost all of his works (2 million euros).

FUENTE: AFP