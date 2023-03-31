Emilia stars in Fresh Data, the Filo.news playlist with the best new releases

Emilialeader of the charts, presented his new song: “Jagger.mp3”. This new and sensual theme. At a time when the 2000s are back in trend, Emilia embraces the era with her own style.

Besides, Portales Deluxe Edition is the new album Tiago PZK that reflects everything Tiago is: Reggaeton, R&B, Pop, Rock, full of super versatile songs. We suggest you listen to “That looks like you”.

Duki There is a schedule full of presentations and after announcing his “sold out” tour of the United States, the singer published “Harakiri” next to C.R.O. This is a theme highly anticipated by their fans.

Also, the new 2 minutes along with the Fabulous Cadillacs, J Mena, Ke Characters, Connie Isla and many more. You will find all of them in this playlist that we make for you 😉

A data? Like the playlist so it is saved among your favorites and you can listen to us as many times as you want at the reach of a click.