There is a pastor, a suadero, a campechano... how many are we going to give him?: Taco Day Data

The taco is the dish preferred by Mexicans and by entrepreneurs, since a taco business has a guarantee. Whether you choose to open a store, a street stall or a dark kitchen (hidden kitchen) and are sold only through home delivery platforms, the investment is usually low and the profits high.

Such is the relevance of tacos in Mexico that it was established on March 31 as the Taco Day and according to the Directory of Statistics of Economic Units (Denue) in the country there are 46,857 taco shopsof which 90% are micro-businesses, in which one to five people work.

The entity with the most taco shops is the Mexico City, with 4,365 businesses of this type, followed by Veracruz, with 4,078, Jalisco with 3,081 and Puebla with 3,066 taco shops.

In addition to being one of the most traditional dishes, tacos are also accessible to all budgets. Although the cost depends on the place and the type of taco, prices range from 10 pesos to 100 and 200 pesos for an order of three or five tacos. For example, tacos de canasta can be bought at five for 20 pesos in some neighborhoods in Mexico City.

On platforms like DiDi Food it is possible to find more than 20,000 options of tacos for less than 80 pesos, whether purchased by individual tacos or by order.

The favorites

According to consumption trend data from the delivery platform, the preferred tacos are those of shepherd, dorados, barbecue, steaksuadero, birria, carnitas, campechano and tripe.

The DiDi Food report also highlights that grass is the favorite in Mexico City, while in Monterrey it stands out that of shredded beef and in Tijuana the birria tacos.

Although tacos are eaten every day, Sunday is the preferred day to enjoy it with the family, with the morning being the preferred time to order them, specifically between 10:00 and 11:00.