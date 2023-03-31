They leave in suspense new tariff of routes

Chihuahua.– The public transport fare will be in force for at least another week, after the session of the Transportation Advisory Council was postponed, in which the increase requested by the concessionaires would be authorized, which was scheduled to be held yesterday at 6 pm in the Sacramento Hall of the Government Palace.

Juan Gómez, leading representative of Transportes Urbanos de Chihuahua, said that it was at noon yesterday when they were notified about the changes, due to agenda issues of state government officials.

The State Government reported that the session was postponed due to the need for the Secretary General of the Government, Santiago de la Peña, to attend to urgent matters in Mexico City and indicated that the agenda established for the sessions in Juárez and in Chihuahua will not suffer any change, only the date and time.

It should be noted that there is no legal term to adjust the rates of the public transport system. However, there is a condition that establishes that the members of said council must be summoned five business days before the date of the session, a clause that was fulfilled in a timely manner.

Yesterday there were protests in front of the Government Palace by various civil society groups against the possible increase in the rate, considering that there is no justification for proceeding in this way because the transport system presents severe deficiencies and does not meet the user needs.

In the same way, it emerged that one of the proposals for the new rate is 12.50 pesos, to which Juan Gómez explained that it is not enough, but that it is undoubtedly an advance so that a profit margin can be had, since with the The current rate is barely enough for the purchase of fuel and there are routes where not even that is obtained.

He recalled that in 2017 the State Government authorized an adjustment of one peso in exchange for the dealers renewing 200 trucks and, if they did, another peso would be authorized; Despite the fact that they complied with the renovation of 240 units, the state government, at that time headed by Javier Corral, did not comply with the agreement.