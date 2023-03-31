Because of “arbitrary arrests”: around a hundred lawsuits filed after protests in Paris

After the massive crackdown by French security forces on pension protests in Paris, around a hundred lawsuits have been filed for “arbitrary arrests and detentions”. A collective of lawyers pointed out on Friday that the means used by the police and prosecutors during the protests were disproportionate. “In a democracy, that’s not acceptable,” said attorney Alexis Baudelin.

According to lawyer Raphaël Kempf, the lawsuits against what he considers largely “arbitrary” deprivations of liberty were filed in Paris on Friday morning. Lawyer Ainoha Pascual also criticized “the violence that takes place during and parallel to these arrests”. This will be the subject of separate lawsuits “in the coming days”.

For several weeks, organizations such as the Human Rights League (LDH), the left-wing Judges’ Union (SM), the French Bar Association (SAF) and left-wing political parties have been criticizing “police repression” in the face of the protests.

In France, there have been nationwide protests for weeks against the pension reform, which gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030. At times, more than a million people took to the streets; there were increasing violent riots. (AFP)

