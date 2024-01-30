Javier Milei, magnanimous and historic, unmasks the communists in Davos

He World Economic Forum in Davos is an annual assembly of international capitalism in Switzerland. This was the meeting of powerful capitalists and political men of free enterprise thoughts; However, it has advanced to a forum of opulent socializing capitalists and their leftist politicians radicalized with the 2030 Agenda and imposing their globalist socialist dictatorship of the New World Order.

Currently, when we observe and analyze the Davos Forum and some cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles we see the tremendous socializing advance of communism and the Leninist Stalinist policy of the NEP (New Economic Policy, 1921) and this is detailed by the ideological political vision of Nikita Khrushchev, First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) and president of the Council of Ministers of the country (1958-1964), on providing small doses of socialism to the US and the West and defines it as follows: :

“Your children’s children will live under communism. You Westerners are so naive that you will not accept communism directly, but we will continue to feed you small doses of socialism until they will finally wake up and discover that they have communism forever. We won’t have to fight with you. We will weaken their economies until they fall like ripe fruit into our hands. “Democracy will cease to exist when they take away from those who are willing to work and give it to those who are not.”

Some claim that the quote about small doses of socialism is not from Khrushchev; However, this has happened in some places in the United States, where their approved laws are socialist and define the presence of the Socialist State of New York or the Socialist State of California or the socialist city of Chicago.

Likewise, socialist theories are so strong, coercive and doctrinaire that in New York City 40 billionaires had complexes about their wealth that asked for something unusual for the majority of people, businessmen and merchants, that their taxes be raised (2016). Also in 2019, more than 250 billionaires, including 18 million millionaires in the world, joined the request for a higher tax burden. Many of them attend the annual meeting of the Davos Forum.

Ronald Reaganactor, on July 28, 1961, gave a speech at the Press Club of Orange County, California and stated: “Three months before his last visit to this country, Nikita Khrushchev said: ‘We cannot expect the American people jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their elected leaders in giving them small doses of socialism, until they wake up one day and discover that they have communism.’”

Although Reagan revealed in his journalistic conference at the Orange Press Club that American politicians and parties mask their communist policies in benign and influential names and as an example he gave the six-time presidential candidate for the US Socialist Party, Norman Thomas, who stated that “The American people would never knowingly vote for socialism, but under the name of liberalism, they would adopt every part of the socialist program.”

Some also deny that Khrushchev wrote in his memoirs that the dictator Fidel Castro incited him to a preemptive nuclear attack or strike on the United States. Today that reality is clearer with the same Castro-communist revolutionary heirs and in the highest figure of the head of State and the Communist Party of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, who agreed with the Russian ruling leadership on the installation of strategic and tactical rockets with the possibility of carrying nuclear warheads on the Cuban island. Furthermore, the Cuban president assured that Cuba and Russia had the same enemy: the United States.

The most important things about the small doses of socialism are that they contaminated many wealthy businessmen and politicians gathered in Davos and President Milei’s words at the Forum are a light of hope that consolidated the cultural battle to end socialism communism in the world and affirmed the ideas of defending the right to life, liberty and property as a driving force of prosperity and the eradication of poverty, which is only possible under a free society, the foundation of civilization.

Javier Mileywith all the wisdom of a statesman, his heroic courage and deep humanist sense, he denounced state coercion to impose collectivism and mentioned a series of partisan political institutions that are masked in various gentle names to promote socialism and its intimate interrelation with social impoverishment and called on businessmen, entrepreneurs and countries to join his libertarian cause of free enterprise capitalism and economic freedom that made humanity prosperous and free.

President and economist Milei praised the work of businessmen and commended them not to be afraid of the political establishment, because the State is the problem and certifies: “Do not let yourselves be intimidated by the political caste or by the parasites who live off the State. “Do not surrender to a political class that only wants to remain in power and maintain its privileges.”

Humanity is experiencing the Fourth Industrial Revolution and many successful entrepreneurs and businessmen have contributed to the improvement of human beings. In the last 50 years, many businessmen have gone from rags to riches and with their corporations have lifted a large number of people from poverty to better economic and social well-being. That’s why President Milei tells them that a successful businessman is a hero.

There are successful entrepreneurs who have shared and prioritized the sales of part of their business ownership with their employees, making them shareholders or worker owners; that together with innovation, competitiveness, hyperproduction, excellent product quality and low prices “are the creators of the most extraordinary period of prosperity that we have ever experienced.” For that reason they are not only heroes but true humanists and patriots.