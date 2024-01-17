Emmy explains why Friends cast wasn’t at Matthew Perry tribute

MIAMI.- The producers of the premios Emmy revealed the reason why the protagonists of the series Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were not present at the In Memorian of the award, at which time a heartfelt tribute was paid to Matthew Perry.

Jesse Collins, executive producer of the awards, told The Hollywood Reporter that the stars of the show were invited to be part of the ceremony; However, the five rejected the courtesy and stated that they still do not feel prepared to face a tribute to Perry.

Collins stated that the position was not taken as a lack of respect by the team, because they understand that the actor’s death took them by surprise and they were very united.

He added that, although he cannot speak for any of the members of the sitcom, he understands that they considered themselves a family.

Tirubuto

During the In Memorian of the award Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty performed the song See You Againby Puth with Wiz Khalifa.

However, at the end of the space, the iconic melody of I’ll Be There for You, by The Rembrandts, began to play on Charlie’s piano. Immediately The War and Treaty joined him to perform the musical anthem from the series Friends.

On the screen, an image of Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the comedy, appeared on the screen to close the emotional moment.

On October 28, 2023, Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his home.

Although his death was initially presumed to be cardiac arrest or drowning, in December the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the actor died from the effects of ketamine, a drug prescribed to patients with depression.