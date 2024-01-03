Emotional welcome from a Cuban mother to her son in the United States

A Cuban mother gave an emotional welcome to her son who had just arrived in the United States, after two years waiting for that moment.

The woman with her husband was waiting for him with balloons, and as soon as she heard that he was approaching, she started crying. As soon as she saw him, she couldn’t help herself and she fell to the ground on her knees. It was her father who ran to meet the minor.

“God, thank you. On my knees I asked you, on my knees I received it,” he wrote in a video shared on the Tik Tok account of user randyrauleiva.

The little boy traveled to the United States with another couple and a slightly older child.

According to other publications, the boy was in Cuba until recently, because in September he celebrated his birthday there.

The video has generated more than 2,350 comments, many of them from Cuban mothers who are also far from their children and long for the moment when they can have them close again.

“My God, what a video to make me cry so much, because I’m still waiting for my daughter. Mommy, congratulations, enjoy that moment because we mothers who are waiting know how happy you must be,” said one.

“I haven’t seen my daughters for almost two years, I feel like I have no life without them,” said another.

“God, what a way to cry with this video, and I have almost my entire family here, but I can imagine the pain of separation,” wrote one young woman.

“I imagine the happiness, yesterday I received the best news of my life, the appointment to go to Ciudad Juárez to pick up my four-year-old son and my wife and I couldn’t sleep,” confessed an Internet user.