End of combustion engines: Minister for the Environment believes the FDP’s concerns can be quickly overcome

The conflict in the governing coalition over a ban on sales of new cars with internal combustion engines prompted Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke to call for a quick solution. “In my view, the concerns of the FDP can be fundamentally dispelled, and this should now happen really quickly so that the impasse is over,” said the Green politician today on the sidelines of a meeting with her EU colleagues. The actors involved are in talks and she expects a solution to be found quickly.

EU have already decided

The specifications for carbon dioxide emissions for cars are of paramount importance for EU climate protection policy, said Lemke. She also emphasized that the European Parliament and the EU states had actually already concluded their negotiations and decided in favor of electromobility for all of Europe. “This decision should now be implemented quickly,” said Lemke.

It was actually considered a done deal that from 2035 only zero-emission new cars would be allowed to be sold in the EU. Negotiators from Parliament and the EU states agreed on this in the autumn. An EU vote on the planned exit scheduled for last week had been postponed due to additional demands from Germany.

FDP demands proposals from the Commission on e-fuels

The FDP in particular is urging that even after 2035 new cars with combustion engines that use artificial fuels produced with green electricity, so-called e-fuels, may still be registered. In her opinion, German industry should not give up the lead in technology lightly.



(fpi)

