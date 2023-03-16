Justin Bieber shares health update after facial paralysis forced him to cancel world tour | Ents & Arts News Sky News

Justin Bieber has shared a video of himself flashing a smile – an inconsequential gesture for most stars, but huge for him given that facial paralysis forced the singer to cancel his world tour.

Two weeks ago, the Canadian canceled the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour after postponing performances several times during his recovery from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome (RHS).

The rare condition had resulted in complete paralysis of the right side of his face in June.

On Wednesday, he posted an Instagram story showing him with a wide smile that stretched to both sides of his face.

It’s a stark comparison to the video Bieber posted when he was diagnosed with RHS last yearwhich showed that the right side of his face was unable to move.

As he attempted to smile, blink, and move his face in this video, one side remained still as he continued to speak.

At the time, a neurological rehabilitation expert told Sky News Bieber appeared to have ‘pretty severe’ facial paralysis and could be left “long term”.

RHS is a complication of the shingles virus that can appear in people who suffered from chickenpox in childhood.

The NHS says it’s caused by a virus in the facial nerve.

Possible symptoms include blisters in the ears and on the roof of the mouth, as well as facial weakness.

It can be treated with steroids, antiviral drugs, and facial rehabilitation.

The NHS says less than half of patients make a full recovery.