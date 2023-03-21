Energy sovereignty is pure demagogy

At 10 pm on March 18, 1938, then President Lázaro Cárdenas del Río announced the decree for the expropriation of 17 oil companies that controlled the energy sector, triggering the creation of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and with this, the the beginning of a new era for the national use of our hydrocarbons. 84 years after this historic event, international experience assures us that this is no longer useful; Proof of this are the 172 billion pesos that Pemex lost in 2022, which is equivalent to the entire budget exercised by the Ministry of Health.

Decisions on energy matters have been terribly negative. They decided to build a refinery in Paraíso, Tabasco, which almost 5 years after its foundation stone, the only thing that has brought citizens problems. At the moment that Rocío Nahle spoke in the capital’s zócalo, Dos Bocas was completely flooded for the umpteenth time, and videos and photographs of Paraiseños and workers did not stop circulating on social networks.

I don’t understand why Rocío Nahle is determined to deceive the president. The reality is that the integration period has not yet started because, although the 5 plants are already finished, certain equipment is missing to be able to interconnect the entire process, such as boilers, heat exchangers and the famous burners that we normally see in every plant or refinery. . Extremely important to be able to start the testing phase is to finish the exhaust systems, which are precisely the outlet for all the dangerous gases that travel through the plants.

This week a friend who is a refining specialist spoke to me, and he told me that the most delicate part of the interconnection process is to ensure that the gases travel without any danger, and for that, they first have to carry out tests for at least 6 months to ensure that there is no leaks, and must be carried out with inert gases (which cannot cause fires, compressed air or any corrosive liquid); none of this have started.

Now, let’s think that they will miraculously finish this July, the question is where are they going to get oil from to refine? The Morena government assured that by 2022 they would be producing 2,320 thousand barrels of oil per day and by 2023 more than 2,500; but they are only producing 1,500. The answer to this question is that they built a refinery that will require importing oil to get it up and running.

The blunders do not end in Dos Bocas, there are also the fumaroles of the Cadereyta refinery which, according to various studies, emits 90% of all sulfur dioxide in Monterrey and this affects the respiratory tract and causes serious illnesses; the millionaire observations of the Audit for errors, omissions and deviations of Pemex; and the billions of pesos in annual losses.

This is just a small sample that Andrés Manuel’s energy sovereignty is pure demagogy.

I would like to end by expressing my total rejection of the demeaning and shameful attitude of AMLO fans for having burned the figure of Minister Norma Piña Hernández in the heart of the zócalo. I reiterate my solidarity with the person who presides over the highest Mexican court, and from here my absolute rejection of the climate of violence against women that this government has motivated from public spaces; Far from being our refuge, they have become our bonfire.

