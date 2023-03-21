Strong earthquake shakes Pakistan and Afghanistan

The Pakistani capital Islamabad was shaken by a violent earthquake late this evening (local time). According to the Pakistan Meteorological Authority, the earthquake there had a magnitude of 6.8. The US earthquake monitor located the epicenter of the earthquake in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan in the town of Jurm and gave the location a magnitude of 6.5.

According to a local civil protection agency, at least three people were killed and at least six others were injured in the northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy earthquakes repeatedly occur in the Hindu Kush region and neighboring countries, where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet. A devastating earthquake killed more than 1,000 people in the border region between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the summer of 2022.