Epic Games Store: mega release of hidden and free games on arrival, second to the last leak

A redosso di poche ore da la promozione dell’Epic Games Store que gala cavalieri, zombie e dinosauri con i giochi nuovi disponibili per tutti, si inizia a parlare di una possibile ondata di grandi offerte che starebbe per invadere lo store digitale di Epic. To reveal the news is Billbil-kun, the insider noted in the international scene.

Egli, through a post on his Twitter published in today’s data, has made it clear that everything is true The Epic Games Store will introduce new offers and content for all and games. Come possiamo leggere da quanto escritto dall’utente, infatti, possiamo sapere che: “I vault stanno tornando. I Mega Sale from Epic Games Store are in arrival”. We know, however, that the digital platform will give the road to other promotions to the public, according to the quality:

“Free games, coupon with 25% discount > still 14.99 dollars.” The information provided by Billbil-Kun is limited. Eppure, the stesso insider communicates that The initiative of those who dovrebbe will last from June 18 to June 15 say quest’anno. If it is about a large lasso di tempo, which will give you the possibility of obtaining so many incredible titles at prezzi stracciati or gratuitous additions.

purtroppo non c’è attumente modo per confirmare quanto dichiarato da Billbil-kun, seppure si tratti di un fonte attendibile nel panorama dell’informazione videoludica. Perciò, at least for adesso non ci resta che attendere l’arrivo del mese di maggio. At least for this, but, i giocatori have no way of consoling myself with Dying Light Enhanced Edition for free and spring release on the Epic Games Store.