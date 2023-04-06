Series and Movies: New this week on Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+



The three streaming services Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are bringing more than 25 new films and series to home screens this week. Also present: Beef, Transatlantic, Last One Laughing and In Time. We show all restarts at a glance.





In the first short week of Easter from April 3rd to 9th, Netflix will start the new comedy series “Beef” with Steven Yeun (including The Walking Dead) and Ali Wong. You can also see the new fantasy film “Cupa” and the drama series “Transatlantic” with Gillian Jacobs (including Community) and Cory Michael Smith (including Gotham). Last but not least, many subscribers should look forward to the music documentary by Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi.

LOL: Last One Laughing – Official Season 4 Trailer

Amazon Prime Video relies on well-tried laughs – “LOL: Last One Laughing”. In the new episodes, Hazel Brugger, Joko Winterscheidt, Martina Hill, Max Giermann, Cordula Stratmann, Kurt Krömer, Michael Mittermeier and many other German comedians compete against each other. The action crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos” will also be launched. Finally, Disney+ has the mafia series The Good Mothers, the sports drama The Crossover and the sci-fi flick In Time.

If you want to look further into the future, you will find the links to all April highlights of the streaming platforms in the lower part of this article.

Netflix: New films and series in week 14

Takeover – Fully Swapped starting April 3rd

La firma from April 4th

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique from April 4th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now out April 5

Pelican blood from April 6th

BEEF from April 6th

Transatlantic from April 7th

Bendo from April 7th

Chupa from April 7th

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign out April 7th

Ah Belinda from April 7th

Hunger from April 8th

Divorce Attorney Shin from April 8th

Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in week 14

LOL: Last One Laughing – Season 4 out April 6th

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon out April 6th

Murder with a View – Season 4 out April 7th

De Viaje Con Los Derbez – Season 3 from April 7th

Gangs of Lagos from April 7th

Old from April 9th

Disney+ & Star: New films and series in week 14

The Crossover – Season 1 out April 5th

The Good Mothers from April 5th

AMEN: A conversation with the Pope from April 5th

The Right Words from April 7th

Great Expectations (1998) out April 7

In Time – “Your time is up” from April 7th

