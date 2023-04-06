Series and Movies: New this week on Netflix, Prime Video & Disney+

In the first short week of Easter from April 3rd to 9th, Netflix will start the new comedy series “Beef” with Steven Yeun (including The Walking Dead) and Ali Wong. You can also see the new fantasy film “Cupa” and the drama series “Transatlantic” with Gillian Jacobs (including Community) and Cory Michael Smith (including Gotham). Last but not least, many subscribers should look forward to the music documentary by Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi.
Amazon Prime Video relies on well-tried laughs – “LOL: Last One Laughing”. In the new episodes, Hazel Brugger, Joko Winterscheidt, Martina Hill, Max Giermann, Cordula Stratmann, Kurt Krömer, Michael Mittermeier and many other German comedians compete against each other. The action crime thriller “Gangs of Lagos” will also be launched. Finally, Disney+ has the mafia series The Good Mothers, the sports drama The Crossover and the sci-fi flick In Time.
Netflix: New films and series in week 14
- Takeover – Fully Swapped starting April 3rd
- La firma from April 4th
- Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique from April 4th
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now out April 5
- Pelican blood from April 6th
- BEEF from April 6th
- Transatlantic from April 7th
- Bendo from April 7th
- Chupa from April 7th
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign out April 7th
- Ah Belinda from April 7th
- Hunger from April 8th
- Divorce Attorney Shin from April 8th
Amazon Prime Video: New films and series in week 14
- LOL: Last One Laughing – Season 4 out April 6th
- Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon out April 6th
- Murder with a View – Season 4 out April 7th
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez – Season 3 from April 7th
- Gangs of Lagos from April 7th
- Old from April 9th
Disney+ & Star: New films and series in week 14
- The Crossover – Season 1 out April 5th
- The Good Mothers from April 5th
- AMEN: A conversation with the Pope from April 5th
- The Right Words from April 7th
- Great Expectations (1998) out April 7
- In Time – “Your time is up” from April 7th
