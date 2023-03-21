È già disponibile su Netflix the new italian film was now, with Edoardo Leo nei panni as the protagonist. Il film, della durata di circa due ore, tells the story of Dante, a neighbor ai quarant’anni with a huge time management problem, always imprisoned by his own work. A topic that is decidedly current, a fact that always tends to give priority to its own career, lasciando in disparte the social relationships of people with no care.

Ed è proprio questo il fulcrum della vita di Dante, in perenne ritardo su ogni evento degno di nota. We knew him infattily while he arrived in ritardo at a capodanno party where, because of a (forse fortuitous) incident, he ended up by baciare la ragazza sbagliata, knowing così Alice. After that, a legacy destined to grow was born immediately, so much so that farceli will see little più in là nel tempo to celebrate the fortieth birthday of Dante.

His but not a day dedicated to his stesso: behind his job, a father with Alzheimer’s disease and various commissions, Dante ends up arriving in late persino at his own party, totally incapable of managing his own time and completely ignorant of himself. ciò che sta aspettando. E’ infatti cuando si risveglia che accade qualcosa: è già pasato un anno e lui si trova a festeggiare il compleanno successivo senza ricordarsi di ciò che è successo. Iniziano quindi così i salti temporali, che constrictono a fare bilanci forzati sulla propria vita, su ciò che he vorrebbe fare per cambiare tutto e su ciò che he in realtà él scopre di avere fatto.

Più tempta di stare dietro a questi eventi cercando di porre medio a determinada situazioni e menos controllo riesce ad avere sulla propria vita, finendo col perderare todo quello che aveva di caro. E ‘proprio nella disperazione però, che he riuscirà a capire qual è il modo juusto di confrontare ciò che circonda, ventando così vero protagonista della own vita e non semplice spettatore.

It was Ora: all a question of rhythm (narrative)

The plot I gave was now è quindi in realtà very simple, ma faces an important issue and forse prevalent in our time: time flies without ce noi ce ne redianamo conto, finché alla fine non ne rimane più per rimediare. Nonostante le tematiche importanti ed interessanti, no si può dire che l’esecuzione sia stata la migliore per far godere il film agli abbonati di Netflix. The infatti narrative rhythm has different moments that proceed slowly, with the risk of easily losing the attention of the spectators.

The plot also loses in futili detail, almost in a parallel with the protagonist who does not risk giving the right priority to the circle around him. Tuttavia, a long recitative, gli attori di was now I risk carrying sul piccolo schermo a probabile stralcio di vita quotidiana, senza mai ccedere e diventare così macchiette, ma anzi aiutando gli spettatori a immedesimarsi nelle loro esperienze.

An other point to have in consideration is also the abundant strizzata d’occhio che was now fa ad a 2006 film, starring Adam Sandler, Change your life with a click. Sebbene i salti temporali siano effettuati in maniera diversa, il concetto base delle due plote remains more or less quello: understand if the time for ciò che matters davvero in the life, and I will dare to value all relationships with my own cari. Quindi is not an innovative theme, ma pur sempre interessante, even if it does not come sviluppato to the best of its own possibilities.

Even with any difference, was now Rimane comunque un film piacevole da vedere, que riesce nel proprio scopo di far riflettere sulle priorità di ognuno di noi, regalando agli spectatori anche qualche risata. If someone sees the latest Italian film on Netflix at home, I haven’t seen anything else that will access the streaming service and I’ll know what to think about.