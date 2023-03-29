Erlangen: 24-hour kiosk with fries machine will open soon – free fries on the first day

gain receives 24-hour kiosk with French fries machine : “A highlight”

In gain will be a new one soon 24-hour kiosk open. Operator Ferhan Kanat already has a self-service bakery – just a few houses down the street Drausnickstrasse 32 should now be his second project, the E-kiosk “Openend” collect. The preparations have been made, “everything is ready”: Am April 10, 2023 will the store with total nine vending machines then open. Kanat also has something for the first day come up with something special permit.

Update from September 28th, 2023: Free fries from the machine

For the Opening day on Monday (April 10, 2023) owner Kanat has come up with something: “A highlight”, as the operator euphorically promises. “We top all: Free fries!”





The 24-hour kiosk opens at 2 p.m. with a total of nine machines, including a French fries machine located, which the fried potatoes in only 35 seconds spend

Then “everyone can come and try the fries – for free!” The action should all afternoon for “about three to four hours”, so run until about 5, 6 p.m. The owner already seems a little excited, he currently has a lot to do, as he says: “Everyone approaches me and wants to know how it works.“That’s why he will offer the “free fries” fresh from the machine just in time for the opening.

First report from March 15, 2023: New 24-hour shop – that’s what the e-kiosk offers

Kanat spent many days of his childhood and youth on the street, like him inFranken.de reported. She is surrounded by the technical schoolthe State Vocational School as well as the technical college and vocational college. In 2018, in his early 20s, he opened a shop here in his father’s former kebab shop, which is better suited to the core clientele from schools. The self-service bakery “Back21”which quickly provided food and drinks. inFranken.de named them in the article about the 7 best bakeries in Erlangen.

“I know exactly how everything works,” he says of the everyday life of the students. His recipe for success is one wide assortment and especially no staff. After all, he found out about the closure of a test center at number 32, took the chance and rented the shop. His concept of one 24-hour kiosk with vending machines The owner and the public order office are convinced, he says.

Kanat is proud of his “High End” French fries machines, as he calls him. His wholesaler drew his attention to the manufacturer, with whom he immediately made an appointment to visit. “He is completely digital. He has two deep fryers and makes them Fries always fresh. I ate fries for two hours on Monday,” says the busy businessman, who, after a thorough examination, is convinced of the taste.

Soft drinks, chips, butter: This is also available in the “Openend”

In 35 seconds “a good portion” should be ready, even faster in turbo gear. she should 3 Euro cost and can come with Ketchup or Salt be enriched. The machine runs one regularly self-cleaning through and a recycling company will pick up the old frying oil.

Kanat resigns next to it two vending machines in each of which 507 articles fit. The range focuses on soft drinks and best sellers like Red Bull.

One in six vending machines contains exclusively American Snacks like Oreos, bars and chocolate. Furthermore, it should lesser-known types of chips and e-cigarettes give. “A small part” includes household items such as butter and milk. The pay be contactless, possible with bills and coins.