Estrella Morente cancels a concert after undergoing emergency surgery

Estrella Morente has set off alarm bells. The artist has been underwent emergency gallbladder surgery in a hospital in Madrid, as reported through their social networks. A setback that has forced her to suspend a concert scheduled for this Saturday, March 16, in Granada, in favor of the Granada Association of Multiple Sclerosis (AGDEM). The operation came out very good despite the scare caused by this ailment that has been going on for a long time.

I have been suffering from severe pain for some time, last night I felt bad, I had emergency gallbladder surgery. Thank God everything turned out very well despite the scare. I appreciate the attention of the doctors, health personnel, the love and treatment received at the San Francisco de Assisi hospital, he wrote on his Instagram profile along with an image of the Alhambra in Granada.

May 11, new date

The singer has also apologized for this setback that has canceled her concert in her homeland.. Apologize, thank you for so much loyalty, it is a dream to have the theater sold out in my land for a charitable cause. “My apologies and thanks,” adds the artist, who has asked the organization of the musical event to The new date is next May 11, 2024 if your health allows it.

I have asked the Granada multiple sclerosis association that organizes the concert for the date they can arrange as quickly as possible to be able to sing in my grana and it is announced for May 11, 2024. People who have purchased the ticket can request a refund or keep it until the new date. All the money raised from this concert assigned to the Solidarity Acoustics of the Caja Rural Granada Foundation will be destined to the Granada Multiple Sclerosis Association.

