Euthanasia approved for the fourth time in Parliament

Euthanasia was approved this Friday for the fourth time in Parliament, with favorable votes from the PS, IL, BE, PAN and Livre, in addition to six PSD deputies.

The diploma obtained votes against from the majority of PSD deputies and from the benches of Chega and CDU, in addition to five deputies from the PS. Socialist deputy José Carlos Alexandrino abstained, as did social democrat Lima Lopes, reported the Newspaper.

According to the approved amendments, medically assisted death can only occur through euthanasia if assisted suicide is impossible due to the physical disability of the patient.

The amendment is intended to respond to a declaration of vote by one of the advisory judges of the Constitutional Court (TC), made at the time of the second declaration of unconstitutionality of the law that intends to legalize euthanasia.

On January 30, the TC pointed out as one of the unconstitutionalities in the decree the fact that the legislator had “raised doubt”, in the definition of “suffering of great intensity”, whether the demand for physical, psychological and spiritual suffering was cumulative or alternative.

The reference to physical, psychological and spiritual suffering was removed from the diploma, maintaining the terms of the remaining definition. In the new text, “suffering of great intensity” is defined as “suffering resulting from a serious and incurable illness or from definitive injury of extreme severitywith great intensity, persistent, continuous or permanent and considered intolerable by the person himself”.

The document also reads that “the guiding physician informs and clarifies the patient about the methods available to practice medically assisted death, namely the self-administration of lethal drugs by the patient himself or the administration by the doctor or health professional duly qualified for this purpose. , but under medical supervision”.