Covid-19: towards the reintegration of non-vaccinated caregivers

The vaccination obligation for caregivers should soon be lifted. A substantial decision has an opinion from the High Authority for Health. Explanations.

All caregivers who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and who were suspended from pay should soon be able to return to their jobs. This decision is seen as a relief, particularly in Martinique, where the number of people suspended penalized care. Between 2,000 and 4,000 nurses, orderlies and doctors have reportedly been suspended. The High Authority for Health (HAS) considers that the vaccination coverage is sufficient, more than 85% in the hospital, and that the epidemic context is favorable to a return to work.

“We can’t turn the page”

This opinion is not shared by all practitioners. Professor Yves Buisson, epidemiologist, believes: “We cannot turn the page. I believe that we have a responsibility (…) vis-à-vis the patients we welcome to the hospital and to prevent them from contracting nosocomial flu or nosocomial Covid.“Under what conditions will they be reinstated? Some are already demanding reparations. Consultations will be held with the Ministry of Health to set the terms and timetable for their return.