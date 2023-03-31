Can people with a herniated disc practice pilates? | metropolises

Pilates is an exercise modality that provides many gains for health, increasing motor coordination, balance, flexibility, mobility and posture. However, patients suffering from a herniated disc sometimes have doubts about whether or not they can practice it.

Disc hernia is an injury that affects the lumbar region with some frequency, causing symptoms of tingling, back pain and burning. This problem is quite common after the age of 30.

According to physiotherapist Ana Paula Pessanha, people with a herniated disc can practice pilates, as long as they respect their pain and limitations. However, sometimes some movement adaptations are necessary so as not to cause discomfort.

