Amelie Fried on the art of aging / The 65-year-old author tells the “Senioren Ratgeber” why she consciously focuses on the present and what plans she still has

Amelie Fried has a great role model – her own mother. At 93, she reads a lot, is interested in other people and current developments. “When I was in my mid-80s, she explained to me how to use my cell phone to buy tickets, I didn’t know that before,” says book author Fried in an interview with the pharmacy magazine “Senioren Ratgeber”.

Don’t quarrel with things that are over

Born in Ulm, with her husband, dem Screenwriter Peter Probst, lives in Munich, turned 65 a few months ago – and is inspired by her mother’s attitude. For Amelie Fried, for example, this means not complaining as much as possible when old age bothers you or when you mourn the past. She doesn’t always succeed: “I’m also very attached to what was and I’m nostalgic when I look back. But I try to look very consciously at the present and a bit into the future,” says the author of “Dream woman”-Row and presenter of ZDF book show “The Readers”. After all, arguing about things that are over is pointless, she thinks. “To reconcile with it and not to lose the zest for life: that’s what we have to do as we get older.”

Future plans: projects and trips

Fried doesn’t have a list of things she still wants to do. But she would mother of two children undertake a few more projects and trips, as she reveals to the “Senior Guide”: “I hope there are still some new, interesting things to come.”

