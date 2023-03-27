Stuttering: a contest to break disability taboos

To accept and affirm stuttering, an eloquence contest was organized in the Lyon region.

Seven short minutes to convince the jury and the public, in Villeurbanne (Rhône). Solène has a particularity: a masked stutter. Speaking on stage is therefore a real challenge. “The huge step I’ve taken is that before, as soon as I stuttered, I had very devaluing thoughts. There, now, I don’t have them at all”says Solène Vallée, finalist for the eloquence of stuttering.

Yannis, 30, is an IT developer. He would never have believed himself capable of taking part in such a contest. “For me, the goal was really to get out of my zone of confidence. To prove that you can stutter but that what you have to say is still important, that you have a lot of things to say actually”says Yannis Zouggari, finalist of the test. More than a competition, the finalists wish to raise public awareness of stuttering. A disorder that affects 1% of the population in France.