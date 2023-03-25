Even if you don't believe it: Chabelo was going to be a jazz drummer... but he catafixed it on television

On February 17, but in 1935, the beloved was born and immortal Xavier Lopez, better known to all as Chabelo. It is very likely that all the Mexican chaviza remembers this kid because of the program In Family with Chabelo, for cataphyxia, avalanches and other competitions.

But around a legend like Chabelo there are a lot of stories that you may not have known and no, we are not talking about the fact that he was the first inhabitant of this planet. through the years the actor and presenter has let the world know what some of his passions are and one of them is music.

Chabelo in 2007/Photo: Cuartoscuro

What you may not know is that Chabelo at some point in his life wanted to become a jazz drummer.. Yes, this is not a joke to increase its legend, it is simply the reality.

It turns out that when Xavier López ‘Chabelo’ was still a young man looking for his true mission in life, met a certain Tino Contreras, a musician –that in the long run– would become one of the main precursors of jazz in Mexico during the 50s.

Tino Contreras was Chabelo’s drum teacher/Photo: Miramontes

Believe it or not, Chabelo wanted to be a jazz drummer

How did they meet? Well, this was told by the musician himself in his book: My great love for jazz: Life and work of the jazz player from Mexico. In it he narrates that he met Chabelo thanks to a woman in common, Rosa Maria Gallardo –better known as Rosita– who was best friends with Angelita Castanythe actor’s first wife.

It was at the Riguz Bar in Mexico City where they both clicked, but Chabelo asked him to teach him how to play the drumsmotivated by seeing Tino accurately playing his little kit.

From the first classes that Tino gave to Chabelo –and with the discipline that being in the United States Army had given him–, the young Xavier began to stand out and build a reputation in the world of jazz in the capital.

According to Mr. Contreras, Chabelo had an obsession with the instrument: “Chabelo was very hard at the high technique exercises that I put in his practices. He was cured of health by going up to the stand of my group to throw a pigeon with us ”.

In the end, Chabelo left the drums to dedicate himself to entertainment

The agility and precision of the good Chabelo was so great that he was even considering dedicating himself entirely to bataca, and this idea was not so far-fetched. The then wife of the actor frequently asked Tino Contreras if she believed that one day the good Xavier López would be a great drummer.

The musician of course he said yes, because Chabelo put a lot of effort and devotion into him when it came to sitting behind the bass drumtwo qualities that for Tino were necessary and essential.

Chabelo at the Nickelodeon Kid Choice Awards/Photo: Getty Images

But as we know the life of a thousand turns and in the end the good Chabelo ended up being a figure of Mexican television abandoning the dream of being one of the best jazz drummers in our country.

Fortunately, Chabelo did not stop playing and from time to time he shows the world the skills he has, right when the show ended In family The idea of ​​dedicating himself to music occurred to him..

To be exact, to sing boleros together with the Castro brothers and give the bataca a few drums from time to time, but apparently that plan was put on hold. There is no doubt that Chabelo was a whole case of cutenessdo not believe it?

