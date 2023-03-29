Every fourth Sami in the survey has felt violated

– It turns out that it is a fairly common experience, says researcher Jon Petter Stoor, who worked on the survey.

26 percent of the Sami compared to 18 percent of the rest of the population state that they have been treated or treated in such a way that they felt violated.

– Then you have to remember that you only answered within the last three months. There would probably have been more if you looked at the last year, says Jon Petter Stoor.

How do you define a violation?

– We don’t actually know that, but have started from the individuals’ own experience. But we don’t know what experiences are behind it, says Jon Peter Stoor.

More dare to go out

A larger proportion of Sami women than women in general also state that they have been exposed to threats of violence in the past twelve months.

On the other hand, the proportion of Sami men who state that they have been exposed to threats of violence is as large as among men in general.

Overall, a smaller percentage of Sámi compared to the general population say that it happens that they refrain from going out alone for fear of being attacked (19.4 and 29.0 percent, respectively).

From the whole country

An equal proportion of Sami people as the general population state that they have been exposed to physical violence (1.9 and 2.0 percent respectively) or threats of violence (4.3 and 3.9 percent respectively) in the last twelve months.

The survey “How are Sami people in Sweden?” was conducted in 2021, the same year as the national public health survey.

It was carried out in collaboration with the research group Lávvuo at Umeå University, and the 3,658 participants, aged 18–84, come from all over the country.