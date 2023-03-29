Opposition urges Sheinbaum to stop politicizing water shortage

As part of the third meeting held by the head of Government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumand mayors of the 16 demarcationsthe opposition urged the president to stop politicize the water shortage for electoral purposes.

Through a joint statement, the mayors Lia Limonby Álvaro Obregón; Santiago Taboada, from Benito Juárez; Sandra Cuevas, from Cuauhtémoc; Mauricio Tabeby Miguel Hidalgo; and Alpha Gonzalezz, from Tlalpan asked to guarantee the supply of water through pipes.

They announced that, during the town hall session, the water policy that should be approved according to the Law of Mayors.

The presidents indicated that the measures of the Government of Mexico City they help; however, it does not take specific measures, so they will be palliative and the problem will grow.

For this reason, they dismissed measures such as the bombardment of clouds, obtaining water from companies, expanding the extraction of water from wells to the north of the city, among others.

Mauricio Tabemayor Miguel Hidalgoaffirmed that one of the requests of the position is to assume the responsibility of the water supply, since the mayors do not have the power to Water System of Mexico City (Sacmex).

“In this water crisis, the one who has to respond is the Water System, which is the Government of CDMX, we do not have water systems; what we are asking for are pipes to respond to this shortage.

Tabe reproached that 80% of the water budget was allocated to the municipalities of Morena and only 20% to those of the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance, which governs 9 demarcations.

Lia Limonmayoress of Álvaro Obregón, affirmed that it is essential that realistic, urgent and technically viable solutions be implemented, for which she asked to reinforce attention to water leaks.

The mayoress accused that, in water leaks, 40% of the vital liquid is lost; it also lost investment in the rehabilitation of water networks because most of them are obsolete.

For his part, Santiago Taboadamayor of Benito Juárez, a public that is willing to collaborate with the Government of Mexico City to resolve issues related to the shortage of water.

“In a meeting of the Cabildo with Claudia Sheinbaum We propose that the issue of water shortages requires timely attention throughout CDMX. With total willingness to collaborate, I took the concerns of the people of Juarez and proposals to attend to them by joining efforts, “said Sheinbaum.

However, he believes that the request for periodic meetings will be complied with, as he said marti batresSecretary of Government, who committed to a new call.

“We ask that we be allowed to supply not only during administrative hours, but that the hours be open 24 hours and 7 days, because it is not that you tell a neighbor that today you do give him water and tomorrow, because it is Sunday, you don’t” , he asserted.

They ask Sheinbaum not to use water to obtain votes

Mayors and Sheinbaum will have a new meeting in two months.



Sandra Cuevasmayoress of Cuauhtémoc, asked the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumdo not use the issue of water shortages to buy votes.

“Water does not become the new way to buy votes,” Cuevas urged Sheinbaum.

The president said that if the capital’s government it has 571 pipeswhich are divided between the 16 mayoralties and requested for Cuauhtémoc 35 units to supply water to the demarcation.

“We must serve hospitals, schools, markets and residents of the neighborhoods that have shortages: Tlatelolco, Buenos Aires, Doctores, Guerrero, Peralvillo, Asturias, Morelos, Roma Norte, Santa María la Ribera, ExHipódromo de Peralvillo and Centro,” Cuevas asserted.

For his part, Alpha Gonzalezfrom Tlalpan highlighted that there is a commitment, by the CDMX Government, to convene a new Cabildo in the next two months.

“Something very relevant from this meeting is that there is a commitment to convene the Cabildo within two months, in order to follow up on the Water Cabinet of each mayor’s office, in addition to other issues that we will have to coordinate between mayors’ offices and the central government, such as security and mobility,” he asserted.

