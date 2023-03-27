New on Netflix: These movies & series are coming out this week

There are new films and series Netflix almost every day.

BILD shows you the new releases, in-house productions, series, cinema and documentaries that are starting this week on Netflix.

Filmtipp: „Murder Mystery 2“

The BILD film tip:„Murder Mystery 2“ – After former police officer Nick Spritz (Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) started their own private detective duo, the first big case is not long in coming: when they are about to get married to their very rich boyfriend, the Maharajah are invited, the Maharajah is kidnapped and is to be released on payment of a ransom of $50 million.

These movies launch on Netflix this week

Netflix movie launches from March 27th to April 2nd:

Datum Film March 28, 2023 Mae Martin: UNT. 2023 Standup Special March 28, 2023 Honest Thief March 31, 2023 American Pie March 31, 2023 Kill Boksoon March 31, 2023 Murder Mystery 2 1. April 2023 Oh shit! 1. April 2023 The Green Knight 1. April 2023 Paw Patrol: The Movie 1. April 2023 kiss me frog 1. April 2023 Invisible

Serientipp: „War Sailor“

The BILD series tip: „War Sailor“ – Alfred and Sigbjörn are childhood friends and simple sailors on a merchant ship in the middle of the Atlantic. When the Second World War breaks out, you suddenly find yourself as unarmed civilians directly at the front. When they are attacked by German U-boats, they fight for their survival and desperately want to go back to their families in Bergen. But after an attack on Bergen, the two lose hope and home.

These series start this week on Netflix

Netflix series starts from March 27th to April 2nd: