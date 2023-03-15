“Everything that counts”: TV dream couple reunited after ten years

Köln – They were the teenage dream couple on German TV. But when the last shot fell, there was radio silence between Féréba Koné (32) and Marc Dumitru (36) for ten years. Until she reunited the set of Everything That Matters…

It’s as if they’ve never lost sight of each other: “I love Féréba’s laughter,” reveals Marc, who once played Fiesling Magnus in “House of Anubis”. Féréba: “He knows exactly what to say to make me crack up laughing. His looks are enough!”

Marc Dumitru and Féréba Koné were a couple in “House of Anubis” (2009-2012). Foto: Studio100 Media

Up until ten years ago, SHE was the understanding Mara on the daily Nickelodeon series – and the only one who could tame HIM. “I used to be a bully and I am again today,” says Marc, who now causes a stir as lawyer Kilian Reichenbach on RTL. The beautiful actress, on the other hand, went from being nice Mara to helpful doctor Imani Okana.

Today she is the sensitive RTL doctor Photo: RTL

Ten years ago they even lived together and shot together for over three years. “We had the time of our lives. We worked together, lived together, went on vacations – we lived in a bubble with the other actors. An endless class trip over three years.”

Then the end of the series. “We all thought the world was ours and everyone was just waiting for us.” But the TV dream couple never saw each other again. Instead, Marc grabbed another “Haus Anubis” actress: he has been happily married to Kristina Dumitru (33, née Schmidt) since 2018.

And how is it today for the former duo? “Our roles haven’t had that much to do with each other so far. But what is not, can still become …”