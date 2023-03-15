El Paso has a new Border Patrol chief

Juarez City.- Agent Anthony “Scott” Good will take over this week as the new chief of the El Paso Sector Border Patrol, the national chief of the border authority (USBP), Raúl L. Ortiz, announced yesterday.

“Currently, the El Paso sector registers as the busiest sector in the nation followed by the Del Rio and Tucson sectors,” said Ortiz after during the first four months of the US fiscal year 2023 (from October 2022 to January 2023) the agents will register 192 thousand 329 irregular crossings through this region.

Yesterday, through a press release it was announced that Good entered service in 2001, as a graduate of the 466th session of the USBP Academy and was initially assigned to the Calexico station, in the El Centro sector, California and throughout His 22-year federal career has held various positions in both the southern United States and northern sectors, including USBP national headquarters, and the Transportation Security Administration.

He has served in leadership positions as a Patrol Officer in Charge; division chief in the Laredo sector; humanitarian adviser to the commissioner, in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and head of the Havre sector.

Good earned a Master of Military Arts and Sciences in Homeland Security Studies from the United States Army Command and General Staff College and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also a graduate of the Department of Homeland Security Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.

Agent Peter Jaquez, who has served as acting chief in the El Paso Sector since October 9, will resume his role as deputy for the sector, it was reported.