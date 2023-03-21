Di Zeo threatened a youth from Boca after the defeat against Instituto

Boca’s tough defeat against Instituto last Sunday at La Bombonera generated all kinds of reactions. From journalism, the leadership, the fans, and even from the barras bravas.

To add more controversies to the club, in the last hours, Rafael Di Zeo, Boca’s boss and barrabrava leader, came out to speak.

And among other things, he charged against the club’s players who go out to dance despite the bad moment of the team.

In this sense, with a clear threatening message, and although without giving names, he asked them to change their attitude. “We know everything,” she launched.

“This team doesn’t lift their feet off the floor. Not all, some. There are some who are going out a lot. They go out, ask for hidden tables, but we know everything. Someone always calls you and tells you,” Di Zeo said in an interview with the journalist Flavio Azzaro on Youtube.