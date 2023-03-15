Response to US ban: TikTok is considering separation from parent company

The Chinese video platform wants to allay US security concerns. There, TikTok is threatened with a ban.

The Chinese video platform TikTok according to a media report, is considering the possibility of a spin-off from the parent company ByteDanceto security concerns of USA to disperse. The demerger is only intended as a last resort, should the company’s proposals not be approved by US authorities, the reports Agentur Bloomberg on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.