Everything you need to know about the 2024 Scar Awards

LOS ANGELES.- After a winter avalanche of deliveries of prizes: the Emmys, the Golden Globes, the Grammys, the granddaddy of them all, the Academy Awards. Academia, It’s just around the corner.

The 96th edition of the scar could be a coronation for Oppenheimer, who leads with 13 nominations, although other films, including Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon (The Moon Killers) y Poor Things (poor creatures) are on the list.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s gala:

When are the Academy Awards?

The Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm in New York (0000 GMT), an hour earlier than usual, and will be broadcast live on ABC in the United States and on TNT in Latin America. A pre-program begins at 6:30 pm.

It is worth remembering that you have to adjust your clocks as it is the first day of daylight saving time in the United States.

Which categories will present?

Following tradition, last year’s winners in the acting categories return to present awards, including Brendan Fraser, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Academy also announced that the co-stars of Scarface, Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino also presented awards, but it is not known whether they will be together or not.

Other celebrities appearing on the Dolby stage include Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Lange, Nicolas Cage, Mahershala Ali, Sam Rockwell and Luptia Nyong’o. More names will be revealed as the ceremony approaches.

The ceremony is broadcast on streaming?

The program will be available through ABC.com and the ABC app with a subscription. It can also be seen in the United States through services such as Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV.

Who will be the host for the night?

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted last year’s ceremony, will emcee for the fourth time. That ties him with his peers Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon, and leaves Kimmel only behind Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11) among the most recurring presenters at the Oscars.

“I always dream of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” Kimmel said.

Who is competing for best film?

The ten nominees for best film are: American Fiction; Anatomie d’une chute (Anatomy of a fall); Barbie; The Holdovers Killers of the Flower Moon; Teacher; Oppenheimer; Past Lives Poor Things; and The Zone of Interest.

Who are the favorites of the gala?

Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan is the favorite. Nolan would also be about to win his first Oscar in the directing category.

In the shortlist for best actress there could be a dispute between Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and Emma Stone (Poor Things). If Gladstone wins, she would be the first Native American to win a scar.

The best actor award could also be a close competition between Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers). Both will be winners for the first time.

Giamatti’s co-star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is the favorite to win best supporting actress, while Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) won best supporting actor, his closest competition is Ryan Gosling of Barbie.

Desire to Barbie

Yes ok Barbie, The biggest box office hit of 2023, it has eight nominations, much discussion has revolved around the nominations it did not receive.

Greta Gerwig was left out of the directing category and Margot Robbie did not win the best actress category. After these omissions, some have seen reflections of the misogyny parodied in Barbie, while others have noted the harsh reception that comedies have historically had at the Oscars.

The nominations for Barbie include best adapted screenplay (by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach), best supporting actress for America Ferrera and two nominations for best song for What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and the creation of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt I’m Just Ken.

Will there be any changes to the ceremony?

Although recent Oscars have been marked by everything from slapping, mistakes on winners’ envelopes, and controversies over which awards are handed out live during the broadcast, this year’s ceremony arrives without any major changes (other than starting a hour before).

All awards will be broadcast live; although the honorary awards remain separate in the non-televised Governors’ Awards, which were already presented in January.

The academy recently announced the creation of the award for best casting (cast selection), but that trophy will not be awarded until the 2026 Oscars.

Relevant data from the 96th edition of the Oscars

Composer John Williams is nominated for a record 49th time in the original music category for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny), and is his 54th nomination overall.

Godzilla came to the Oscars for the first time, for Godzilla Minus Oneearning a nomination for best visual effects And, for the first time, two non-English language films compete in the best film category: the German-language drama about Auschwitz The Zone of Interest and the French judicial drama Anatomy of a fall.

FUENTE: AP