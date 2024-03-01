Ex-major league deported by the US finds a team in Venezuela

The name of Venezuelan Felipe Vázquez seemed to be crossed out of baseball, after spending years imprisoned in USA , for child sexual abuse. However, he was deported to the country of his birth and manages to once again enter the sport.

The pitcher The former big league left-hander of the Pittsburgh Pirates reached an agreement with the Carabobo Mariners of Major League Baseball, a summer tournament in Venezuela.

Embed –

In an announcement on the team’s social network X, they indicate that they welcome the 32-year-old reliever for the new season.

After serving time for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl, Vázquez was deported from the United States in December 2023.

Vázquez, 32, was sentenced in August 2021 to between two and four years in prison for the crimes of statutory sexual assault, illegal contact with a minor, sexual crimes, corruption of minors, indecent assault on a person under 16 years of age and 10 counts related to child sexual abuse material.

The Pirates reliever was imprisoned since September 2019.

Throughout his life in the Major Leagues, Felipe Vázquez recorded 17 wins, 13 losses, a 2.61 ERA in 323 games, 89 saves and 402 strikeouts.