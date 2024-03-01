Kenya and Haiti ratify agreements to address security crisis

NAIROBI.- In an attempt to combat growing gang violence that has reached alarming levels, Kenya y Haiti This Friday they ratified an agreement that involves the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers in the Caribbean nation, as part of a multinational plan supported by the United Nations to try to restore security.

The initiative was stymied in January when Kenya’s High Court declared it unconstitutional, citing the absence of reciprocal agreements between the nations involved.

The Kenyan president, William Rutotogether with the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henrywitnessed the signing of this agreement, although it is not yet clear how they could circumvent the court ruling, which prohibits the Kenya National Police Service from operating outside the country.

“We in Kenya are prepared for this deployment and I request all other partners around the world to step forward so that we can respond in time,” Ruto said.

For his part, Henry thanked the Kenyan authorities for offering to lead this mission, which “brings hope for the future of humanity” and “for a people who cannot see how they will live tomorrow.”

However, Kenyan opposition politician Ekuru Aukot, who led the petition against the deployment, questioned Henry’s legal ability to commit Haiti to any agreement with Kenya.

Since his inauguration following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, the current Haitian prime minister has promised to hold general elections by mid-2025, but persistent gang violence hampers these efforts.

With gang control over much of Port-au-Prince and political instability increasing since Moïse’s assassination, the Caribbean country faces a crisis that requires urgent attention. In 2023, more than 8,400 people affected by violence were reported, more than double the figure from the previous year.

Source: With information from AP and Europa Press