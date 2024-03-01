Walt Disney World raises ticket prices by 2025

Walt Disney World increased its ticket prices for 2025, both single-day and park tickets and options Park Hopperwhich allow you to visit several parks on the same day.

According to a report of CNN, tickets for next year put on sale by the amusement park complex in Orlando, Florida, show significant increases. “Some of the lowest single-day, single-park ticket prices are up $10 by 2025,” he noted.

Tickets for the end of August, weekdays, in Disney’s Animal Kingdom They went from $109 in 2024 to $119 in 2025.

On a Saturday at the end of April, a month of high demand, the same theme park will cost $169 in 2025 compared to $164 this year, the television network cited.

He also gave the park as an example Magic Kingdomwith an increase from $184 to $189, the same weekend at the end of April.

The prices of options such as Park Hopper that gives visitors the option to enter multiple parks on the same day have increased between $5 and $10 for many dates in 2025.

In statements to CNN, Don Munsilwho runs the travel website MouseSavers.com, said there is a new focus on the resort’s pricing strategy. Disney parks, which are among the busiest in the world.

“In the past, Disney would simply raise ticket prices all at once rather than implementing new prices as they added new dates to their calendar,” he said.

“This new strategy is interesting, because all 2024 prices remained unchanged,” Munsil assured.

The rate adjustment also involves the hotel reservations for 2025as indicated in a note from Infobae who quotes CNN.

Walt Disney World decided to include a new benefit for visitors who book Disney Resort hotels for the coming year, which consists of free access to one of the water parks, Typhoon Lagoon o Blizzard Beachon the day of check-in at the facility.

In recent years there have been other price increases at Disney parks. In 2022, there have been two increases at Walt Disney World, while Disneyland has also seen fare increases more than once recently.

According to park visitors, Disney prices have reached record levels in recent weekswhich force families to take out high loans to pay for a brief vacation in the magical world proposed by the entertainment giant.

Over the past two years, prices across the Disney spectrum have seen a significant increase. Not only have tickets to theme parks become more expensive, but also cruises, souvenirs and transportation services. streaming from Disney.