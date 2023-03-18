Wolfgang and Annette Kubicki: private couple chat with Caroline Beil

You can really do it privately, Mr. Kubicki!

Chat in the new podcast “Couple Talks”. Wolfgang Kubicki (71) and his wife Annette Marberth-Kubicki set off very personally. You have probably never seen the FDP and Bundestag Vice so approachable.

Together with the couple who are friends Caroline Beil (56) and dr Philipp M. Sattler (40), who moderates the podcast, the Kubickis talk about their marriage and Wolfgang Kubicki’s childhood. Wolfgang and Annette have been a couple for 34 years now, 26 of them married.

In an interview, Kubicki reveals: “As a child, I was a very restless and energetic little guy.” His wife adds: “He was already doing business back then: marble exchange!” Early practice and doesn’t seem to have hurt him.

The FDP politician can’t resist some pointing at his wife. When asked who actually cooks at home, Kubicki replies: “God forbid, if she cooked, I would have to eat that too.” His wife, a lawyer, counters: “In lockdown I also cooked once and then he raised his eyebrows in surprise, since he liked it after all.”

That’s why the scraps fly in the house of Marberth-Kubicki

Everyone knows it: your partner is the best person to drive you crazy. What bothers Mr. Kubicki about his loved one? “That I get orders regularly! She knows she really upsets me when I have a note on my breakfast plate in the morning and it says what to do.”

For Annette Marberth-Kubicki, her partner’s unpunctuality is a major disruptive factor. Sometimes he promises to be there for dinner at a certain time and then comes two hours later – without letting her know.

▶︎ “Your life is determined by the culture of debate. When do you relax?” asks Philipp M. Sattler. “If we close our eyes,” jokes Kubicki.

Annette Marberth-Kubicki: “It’s not like we’re constantly arguing. It was like that at the very beginning of our relationship. It’s gotten a lot quieter over the years. It’s no longer possible for days like it used to be – with undressing, driving away, looking for a hotel and then coming back at night. Of course we don’t do this kind of fuss anymore.”

The Kubicki couple lives in Strande near Kiel, they have another apartment on Mallorca Foto: Getty Images

The two met through a colleague of the lawyer. “Years later, it occurred to me: we used to stand at the bakery together! Wolfgang chatted me up funny about the weather. And I thought to myself: ‘Not bad, but a bit small,'” says Marberth-Kubicki. By the way, Wolfgang Kubicki is 1.78 meters tall…

When asked what the best experience was with her husband, Marberth-Kubicki replies: “He sang for me on my 40th birthday.” Namely the song “Capri Fischer” by Rudi Schuricke. And Kubicki is even said to have a “very nice singing voice”.

What teases each other, that also loves each other.