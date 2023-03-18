“Yankees, hands off Putin!”: This is how Russia reacted to the arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued a ruling an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The systematic torture, murder and rape of civilians in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine has been well documented and recognized by the United Nations.

However, Putin has now been formally classified as a suspect in connection with a slightly less sensational subtype of war crimes – the forcible kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) was established in 1998 under the auspices of the United Nations to investigate war crimes and genocide.

It was preceded by the Yugoslav Civil War and Rwandan Genocide Tribunals, which demonstrated the need for a permanent judicial body with international jurisdiction.

Theory and practice: How likely is it that Putin will be extradited?

The ICC does not have its own police forces. He relies on the national authorities of the signatory states to the Rome Statute to arrest suspects and transfer them to The Hague for trial on the basis of warrants.

38 The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants.

Since its inception, the Court has issued a total of 38 arrest warrants. 21 people were arrested and 10 sentences passed.

Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, as do the US, China, India, Turkey and most post-Soviet states.

However, in most countries in Europe, Latin America and half of Africa (a total of 123 countries that have signed the founding statute of Rome), Putin should – at least in theory – be arrested and extradited to the Netherlands as soon as he arrives.

In practice, however, it is far from certain that this will happen, even if Putin takes the risk. A precedent already existed with the Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was not arrested by the South African authorities in a similar case.

In addition to Putin and Bashir, the ICC has also issued arrest warrants for President Laurent Gbagbo of Ivory Coast, Muammar Gaddafi of Libya and Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia.

On the one hand, Putin may be comforted by the fact that all three ex-presidents indicted by the ICC and other international UN tribunals ended up in the dock after falling from power.

On the other hand, one can also follow the pattern that none of the heads of state whose arrest was requested by the ICC ever managed to remain in power until their natural death.

Reactions to the arrest warrant against Putin

Here is how the historic decision of the Hague Court was perceived in Russia:

Maria Zakharova (Foreign Ministry spokeswoman) “Decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, not even in legal terms. Russia does not cooperate with this body and any arrest ‘rules’ from the International Court of Justice are legally null and void for us.”

Dmitry Peskov (Russian Presidential Office Spokesman) “We consider the mere raising of the issue to be outrageous and unacceptable.”

Dmitry Medvedev (Vice Chairman of the Security Council, former President of Russia) “No need to explain where to use this paper: 🧻”

Maria Lvova-Belova (Ombudswoman for Children) “It is great that the international community has recognized this work in support of the children of our country. All countries, even Japan, have imposed sanctions on me and now there is a warrant for my arrest. I wonder what will happen next. Well, we keep working.”

Andrei Klishas (Senator and author of the 2020 constitutional amendments) “With this absurd decision, the International Criminal Court is on the way to self-destruction. Russia should immediately issue arrest warrants for all ICC ‘judges’.”

Margarita Simonyan (Head of “Russia Today”) “I would like to see the country that will arrest Putin after the Hague verdict. In about eight minutes. Or how long the flight time to their capital would be.”

Vyacheslav Volodin (Speaker of the State Duma, Lower House of Parliament) “Yankees, hands off Putin! The material coming out of The Hague only says one thing: the West is hysterical. Washington and Brussels have exhausted all avenues of sanctions and unfriendly measures. They failed to break the citizens of the Russian Federation and destroy the economy of our country. We consider all attacks on the President of the Russian Federation as aggression against our country.”

Alexander Baunov (journalist, publicist and internationalist) “In recent months, Russia has approached Africa on an anti-imperialist, anti-Western platform, but it has ended up where it really didn’t want to be. The Russian President is among the heads of state indicted by the International Criminal Court. His predecessors, against whom the ICC issued arrest warrants, were four African dictators and before that Milosevic, who was not yet indicted by the ICC but by the Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, which then decided to transform itself into the ICC. This whole game of the old European empire with a young country fighting western colonialism is indeed plunging Russia into the third world. This is a very uncomfortable context for Russia, any way you look at it, because for autocracies, legitimacy through international recognition is very important when there is no normal democratic legitimacy of power. Ideally, through recognition by democracies. It would be even more ideal if the President of the United States came to the country and shook his hand (as is the case, for example, in the Arabian Gulf, which is not the most democratic country in the Gulf). Putin will not make it in the next few years, just as he will not be actively involved in political tourism himself. It is no coincidence that, like Kim Jong-un, he recently switched from the plane to the train – he is afraid. Not even from being handed over, but from being shot down.”

Pavel Chikov (lawyer and human rights defender) “Although Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, it is enough that Ukraine recognizes it. Under the ICC Statute, nationals of States parties are liable regardless of where they have committed crimes, but so are nationals of States who have committed alleged crimes on the territory of States that recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC.”

Julia Latynina (journalist) “Do you know why Den Haag specifically charged Putin and L’vova-Belova in relation to children? Because it is the most difficult thing for lawyers to prove the chain of criminal orders. And here, a month ago, the lady herself came to Putin and was shown on TV saying that he arranged and approved everything. They made a good show out of it.”

Mikhail Svetov (Politician, opposition activist, emigrant) “An arrest warrant for a dictator who has a nuclear suitcase and the power in the country firmly in his hands is the stupidest move imaginable. If only The Hague would put a bounty on his head. An arrest in absentia is the best means of adding fuel to the fire and making the tyrant fight to the end.”

Kirill Martynov (Journalist, Editor-in-Chief of Novaya Gazeta-Europe) “Putin’s tribunal is useful for the same reason that rehabilitating victims of oppression is useful. It restores justice even if someone is hiding in a bunker.”

Leonid Volkov (opposition activist, associate of Alexei Navalny) “An Arrest Warrant Against Putin! Yes, a symbolic step. But how important! PS If you meet Putin, feel free to arrest him and put him on trial!”

Mikhail Khodorkovsky (Richest man in Russia before his arrest in 2003, political prisoner from 2003-2013, opposition activist and abroad since 2013) “I congratulate Vladimir Vladimirovich on his arrest in absentia! This is just the first step on a long journey.”

