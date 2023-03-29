Trump and porn actress case postponed for a month

New York, USA.- A New York grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in a secret money payment to a porn star will meet until April 24, a law enforcement official said Wednesday.

The grand jury has been hearing evidence from the Manhattan district attorney’s office about possible wrongdoing related to a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The payment was in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter Daniels said she had with Trump a decade earlier. If charged, Trump, who denies having an affair, would become the first US president to face a criminal charge in court.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grand jury proceedings are secret. The grand jury is generally believed to meet on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons.

Trump falsely claimed he would be arrested in the case last week. He has repeatedly attacked Bragg and has warned of the possibility of “death and destruction” if he is charged with a crime.

Trump faces several other criminal investigations, including one related to the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.