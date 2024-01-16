Tiburones de La Guaira returns to the grand final of the LVBP

Los Sharks of La Guaira They deployed a powerful 15-hit offensive to crush the Margarita Braves 12-5 on Monday, and secured their place in their second Serie Final consecutive in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

The Sharks, who have just lost in the Final Series of the previous tournament against the Leones del Caracas, managed to qualify for the finals consecutively for the first time in 37 years. Their 10 wins in 11 matches set a record for achieving the fastest qualification in the round-robin formats since they were established in 1997.

Maikel García went 4 for 6 with three RBIs and two runs scored, Leonardo Reginatto went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, and Cuban Yasiel Puig went 1 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, to stand out in the attack by the Sharks.

puigvenezuela.jpg Cuban Yasiel Puig celebrates after hitting a triple in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League La Guaira Sharks Press

In Barquisimeto, Gabriel Lino hit a solo home run while pinch-hitting in the eighth inning and secured a valuable victory for the Leones del Caracas 3-2 over the Cardenales de Lara, in a game between teams that are competing for the second ticket to the Final Series .

With 4 rounds left to play, Tiburones de la Guaira lead the round with a record of 10-1, followed by Cardenales de Lara (6-6), Leones del Caracas (5-6), Bravos de Margarita (4-7) and Tigres from Aragua (3-8).

Second straight final for Sharks

In a wave of movements from the office, which forced several current talents to get rid of future talent, they are doing everything possible to become champions.

For the second consecutive year, Tiburones de La Guaira advances to the winter baseball grand final.

The previous year, Tiburones succumbed to Leones del Caracas in the seventh and final game of the final.

La Guaira is the first team that will compete in the final, but between Leones and Cardenales de Lara, the possible challenger could be.

Source: With information from AP