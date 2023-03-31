Trace of oil on the A40 near Essen: huge traffic jam at the beginning of the holiday

Essen.

A truck lost oil on the A40 near Essen. A special cleaning vehicle is in use. A long traffic jam formed in the afternoon.

A truck lost oil on the A40 near Essen on Friday afternoon (March 31). As the responsible highway police from Düsseldorf said on request, the right and middle lanes are blocked because of the oil slick between the Kray and Frillendorf junctions in the direction of Duisburg. The use of a special cleaning vehicle is necessary.

(Here you can subscribe to our free newsletter with news from Essen)

This is to remove the oil that has run into the asphalt. The WDR traffic report shows a traffic jam of 15 kilometers on the A40 between Bochum-Zentrum and the Essen-Ost triangle (as of 4:45 p.m.). There is talk of a travel time plus of about one and a half hours. “And that at the beginning of the holidays,” says a spokesman for the highway police.

Further details were not yet available on request. (yup)













(Essen newsletter subscribe here for free | At a glance: Articles for the police and fire brigade + city center focus + Rot-Weiss Essen + local sports | News from: South + Rüttenscheid + North + East + Kettwig & Werden + Borbeck & West | all articles from food)





Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here for free WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!





More articles from this category can be found here: Essen



