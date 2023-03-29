‘Ex On The Beach Couples’ exclusive: Can these couples bury their old relationships once and for all? – News 24

We’ve all heard of people using terms like “You’re dead to me!” after a breakup — but are the ‘Ex On The Beach Couples’ cast ready to bury their old relationships — metaphorically?

Did you watch ‘Ex On The Beach Couples’ on MTV? We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s all-new episode where relationship expert and host Kamie Crawford breaks the bad news to six couples that it’s time to say goodbye to their exes for good. She gives them a very unusual task to metaphorically kill their old relationships!

Check out the clip below:

Whoa… do you think you could write a eulogy for your ex? Or is it too morbid?

There is a lot of power in words. We are not sure that we can complete this task. Guess we’ll have to tune in to see how the couples are doing!

Can you imagine what these people are about to say about their exes after they literally hang out and heal some of those old wounds? Phew. MTV you don’t even play fair!

Ex on the beach couples airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV

Are you going to watch? The real question is if you and your boo would ever consider doing a show like this…