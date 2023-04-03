Windows 11 update: Microsoft restricts alt-tab functionality



Microsoft is currently working on significant changes to the Alt-Tab function in Windows 11. Apps that work with tabs, such as the Edge browser, Explorer, Editor and Co. are particularly affected. In the future, the display of the latest tabs should be limited to 20 pieces become.





The corresponding changes have already been introduced within the recent Windows 11 Insider Previews in the Canary, Dev and Beta channels. Among other things, the functionality in the settings (System -> Multitasking) has been redefined for this purpose. Microsoft isn’t just talking about showing up-to-date “edge tabs when docking or pressing Alt+Tab” anymore, but about apps in general.



Lots of programs with tabs would create chaos

This also includes the programs that were equipped with tabs in the past, such as the Explorer, Editor or Terminal mentioned at the beginning. The Redmond company seems to want to prevent a flood of tabs in overviews, which is why the “All Tabs” option is removed and a limit of 20 tabs is introduced. When exactly by Windows Insiders xeno It has not yet been determined whether the changes discovered will become part of a final Windows 11 update (e.g. Moment 3). The colleagues from Neowin We continue to anticipate that Microsoft will introduce the most recent tabs cap to reduce the impact of these on system memory. Especially in situations where users deactivate the “sleeping tabs” introduced in the Edge browser and other programs, the main memory and processors could be exposed to an undesirably high load. However, an official statement from the Redmond company remains to be seen.

Windows Insiders who want to take a closer look at the behavior of the alt-tab limit in advance can use Windows 11 builds 22624.1537 (Beta), 23424 (Dev) or 25330 (Canary).

