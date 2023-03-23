Exciting journey of discovery through the hay milk year

ARGE Heumilch

Innsbruck (ots)

In the new children’s book “Accompany us through the hay milk year!” ARGE Heumilch brings kindergarten children and beginning readers closer to the sustainable recycling economy of hay milk in a child-friendly way.

Hay milk farmers work in harmony with nature. In the spring, they apply the farm’s own fertilizer to meadows and pastures to enable vigorous plant growth. With the start of the grazing season, hay milk cows provide additional growth impulses by grazing on the pastures and enjoy fresh grass and herbs from summer to autumn. Meanwhile, the farmers bring in their hay, which feeds the cows in the winter months.

The young readers get to know this sustainable cycle of the hay economy in an entertaining and playful way in “Accompany us through the hay milk year” using a seasonal clock. Together with the protagonists – farmer’s daughter Laura and Luis, her friend from the city – they remember common adventures around the farm of Laura’s family. For example, the fact that Luis accidentally ended up in a cow pat in the spring and learned from Laura that cow manure is the best fertilizer for grass and herbs. Or that the meadows of the hay milk farmers are only mowed when most of the plants are in bloom in order to preserve biodiversity. And that cows love cool temperatures and therefore like to take a trip into the snow. In this way, they learn all sorts of things worth knowing about life on the farm. Not only all the funny experiences of Laura and Luis ensure an all-round successful reading pleasure, but also numerous search images and a season clock to take out, color in and do handicrafts.

“With ‘Accompany us through the hay milk year’, we want to raise awareness among children and their parents that the traditional and sustainable farming practices of hay milk farmers make a decisive contribution to protecting the environment, the climate and biodiversity,” explains Christiane Mösl, Managing Director of ARGE Heumilch. “In addition, children and parents gain many insights into the world of haymaking.”

The children’s book can be ordered free of charge at heumilch.com/brochures.

About the hay milk

ARGE Heumilch is number 1 in the production and marketing of hay milk in Europe. The members of the ARGE work according to strict regulations, compliance with which is monitored by independent, state-certified bodies. Only products with the Heumilch logo meet these very strict regulations. The special way of farming was awarded the EU seal of approval gtS – guaranteed traditional specialty – for cow’s milk in 2016 and for sheep’s and goat’s milk in 2019. Heumilch GTS stands for special protection for even more quality and authenticity. In Europe, less than 3% of the milk produced meets the criteria for hay milk.

Hay farming is the most original form of milk production. Adapted to the course of the seasons, hay milk cows spend every summer on local meadows, pastures and alpine pastures, where a variety of juicy grasses and herbs grow. In winter the animals are provided with hay. As a supplement, they receive grain meal. Digested fodder such as silage is strictly prohibited. All products are controlled GMO-free.

The hay milk regions are mainly in the Alps, where hay farming has been a tradition for centuries. The main production areas are Vorarlberg, Tyrol, Salzburg, Upper Austria, Styria, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

ARGE Heumilch on the Internet: www.heumilch.com, www.facebook.com/heumilch.at as well as www.instagram.com/hay milk

“Enjoy, it’s from Europe” – The European Union supports ARGE Heumilch and its campaign to strengthen and promote sustainably produced and high-quality agricultural products.

Original content from: ARGE Heumilch, transmitted by news aktuell